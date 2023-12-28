Wilmington Airport parking lots fill up. Holiday travelers urged to find a ride

The Wilmington Airport is advising travelers to get a ride to the terminal if flying over the holiday week, as parking lots have been filling up.

For now, parking is generally limited at the Wilmington Airport, with a total of 820 available spots in its three lots. Spots cannot be booked in advance. Parking lots A and B are located near the terminal building and cost $9.50 per day, while parking lot C is located on the opposite side of the terminal building and costs $7 per day.

Due to the peak holiday travel season, lots A and B are currently the most strained, and while lot C's availability is not officially reported it’s still recommended to not rely on finding a parking spot for the next few days.

Ben Clendaniel, Assistant Director of Airport Operations, said that while it is a busy time for the airport, no drivers have had to be turned away yet.

"We just want to put the word out there that if you have alternate transportation, that helps to ensure that we have the capacity to meet those that have to drive," Clendaniel said.

Depending on flight schedules, the parking lots are nearly completely full. Availability can be checked at the ILG website along with the daily schedule of flights coming in and out of the terminal.

DART bus routes 13 and 25 serve the airport's terminal directly, and there is an updated schedule located inside the airport providing bus route updates.

There are also plenty of DART bus stops around the airport, the closest one being at DuPont Highway and School Lane in New Castle.

Passengers can be dropped off and picked up at the curbside in front of the terminal. There is a separate section in between lots A and B for picking up passengers that drivers can use free of charge. Flight statuses can be checked out online to time the commute.

Stephen Chambliss, Deputy Executive Director of the Delaware River and Bay Authority overseeing the Wilmington Airport, confirmed that the Wilmington Airport acquired the Quality Inn and Suites Skyways facility adjacent to the terminal. The site is planned to be used for additional parking lots to serve travelers out of ILG.

Molly McVety covers community issues around Delaware. Contact her at mmcvety@delawareonline.com. Follow her on Twitter @mollymcvety.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Wilmington Airport parking lots near capacity with holiday travelers