Wilmington bank vice president dies days after being struck by stray bullet

A senior vice president at WSFS Bank died overnight after being shot Tuesday while driving in the 600 block of North Washington Street in Wilmington, multiple sources confirmed Friday.

Carrie Mondell, senior vice president and director of operational risk management at WSFS, was shot three blocks from the bank's corporate headquarters at 500 Delaware Ave. Sources with knowledge of the Tuesday evening incident said she was on her way home when she was struck by a stray bullet.

"She was an innocent bystander," said a woman near where the shooting occurred. Neither she nor anyone else spoken to on Friday wanted their names used.

Wilmington Police would not release Mondell's name on Friday, but confirmed she had died from her injuries sometime overnight Thursday into Friday. Mondell, along with an unidentified 22-year-old man, were shot shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday on the 700 block of North Washington Street, according to police. They both were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

"She succumbed to her injuries overnight last night - between Thursday night and Friday morning," Wilmington police spokesman David Karas said in an email, after hours of prodding multiple officials for an update.

City police on Wednesday identified the victim of a Sunday night shooting as 19-year-old Marell Lowe.

WSFS chairman, president and CEO Rodger Levenson said they are devastated.

“It’s impossible to put into words the grief and shock we all feel. She was a caring and passionate person who served WSFS for more than 14 years," Levenson said in an emailed statement. "Carrie loved and supported her family and many friends. At this time, we ask to respect the privacy of the family and our associates as they grieve this tragic loss."

On Friday morning, two officers stood near where the shooting occurred, speaking to an officer in an unmarked police SUV. All of them left shortly before noon.

Mondell was in her car when she was shot through the passenger side, said one women, who also confirmed a child was also in the vehicle.

Several people said police pulled Mondell out of the vehicle. A neighbor gave an officer a towel to try and help stop her bleeding until paramedics arrived.

A woman said the male shot was standing on the corner of Seventh and Washington streets, near a boarded-up building. She pointed to her forehead to show where the bullet struck him.

Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki released a statement Friday afternoon condemning the "senseless" violence.

“After a year of the lowest amount of violent crime in recent memory, this latest shooting incident is another painful reminder of how much work lies before us to reduce the gun violence that has gripped our nation," Purzycki said. "We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to apprehend the perpetrators of these senseless crimes caused by illegal gun use and remove them once and for all from our streets and neighborhoods. While it is no solace to the grieving families, I am confident that by employing best strategies we will continue to reduce the scourge of violence in our city.”

Modell is the 12th person to die by gunfire so far this year in Wilmington.

The number of shootings this year is considerably lower than last year, which saw a record number of homicides by gunfire.

So far this year, 75 people have been shot in Wilmington, 12 fatally. Last year at the same time, 105 people had been shot – 24 of them fatally.

