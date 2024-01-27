Wilmington buys historic Gibraltar property for $900,000

The city of Wilmington is looking to preserve the once-abandoned historic Gibraltar property after years of neglect and deterioration.

Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki recently negotiated the purchase of the 6-acre estate for $900,000. The purchase came after opposition that made developers scrap plans for the property, which included turning the mansion into a boutique hotel and wedding venue, while adding housing to the adjacent land.

The Gibraltar mansion, located at 2505 Pennsylvania Ave. at the edge of the city, was once under the threat of demolition due to lack of care, and was saved by efforts from locals and Preservation Delaware.

The property is noted as one of the most historic in Wilmington and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, which features national locations that are deemed by the U.S. government to be worth preservation.

Gibraltar has now been transferred to the Wilmington Neighborhood Conservancy Landbank, which, along with the city, plans to give the property new life and meaning.

Before the city's purchase, the property belonged to Gibraltar Preservation Group, a limited liability company under principals Drake Cattermole and David Carpenter.

For years, there has been not only confusion but opposition to what was next for the property.

The Delaware General Assembly agreed to pay for the property to preserve the estate. Before the settlement, Wilmington was allowed access to preserve the grounds by trimming trees and overgrown vegetation, implementing physical improvements to the mansion and more.

According to Purzycki, no plans are definite for the property — ensuring that in time, ideas will be explored with council members, neighbors and other parties interested.

