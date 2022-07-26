Wilmington city council member Charlie Rivenbark pleads guilty in drunk driving case

Charlie Rivenbark, a six-time member of the Wilmington City Council, pleaded guilty last week to driving while impaired.

The plea stems from an incident that occurred in the early hours of May 11, when Rivenbark was pulled over in Leland for failing to maintain lane control. Rivenbark had a blood alcohol content of 0.11.

In North Carolina, it's illegal to drive a vehicle with a blood alcohol content above 0.08.

On July 18, Rivenbark pleaded guilty to a level five DWI in Brunswick County court via waiver, meaning he wasn't physically present in the court room. A level five DWI is the least serious drunk driving offense, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Judge Willie Callihan sentenced Rivenbark to complete 30 days of community service, pay a $100 fine and complete substance abuse treatment, according to court records. Rivenbark was also given a year of unsupervised probation, which gives him limited driving privileges, according to court records.

Hours after his arrest in May, Rivenbark released a statement explaining the circumstances surrounding the incident. He said he was headed home to Wilmington from Myrtle Beach after getting a call from his son who was "experiencing an adverse medical event." Rivenbark was on a trip with colleagues and didn't think he was impaired.

"I accept responsibility for my actions and I am truly sorry for this situation I have created," he wrote in the statement.

Since the incident occurred, it hasn't been publicly acknowledged during meetings of the Wilmington City Council, where everything seemed business as usual.

In November, the 73-year-old Rivenbark was elected to his sixth term on the Wilmington City Council. A Wilmington native, Rivenbark was first elected to the council in 1993.

He owned and operated several restaurants in the Wilmington area before entering commercial real estate in 2000. He's currently a realtor for Cape Fear Commercial.

