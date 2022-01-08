Wilmington Coronavirus Positive Rate Hits 13%, Cases Keep Rising

Christopher Huffaker
·1 min read

WILMINGTON, MA — Wilmington's coronavirus positive rate and case counts continue to rise rapidly, according to the latest town-by-town report released by the Department of Public Health.

The town had a 13.98 percent positive rate over the last two weeks, up from 8.42 percent in last week's report.

There were 494 cases in town over that period, or 144.3 average daily cases per 100,000 residents. More than 12 percent of the town's total confirmed cases were reported in the last two weeks.

>>MA Town-By-Town Coronavirus: Most Hospitalized Since 2020

There were 273 cases in the previous two-week period.

Over 71 percent of the town's population is fully vaccinated. Another seven percent is partially vaccinated.

Christopher Huffaker can be reached at 412-265-8353 or chris.huffaker@patch.com.

This article originally appeared on the Wilmington Patch

