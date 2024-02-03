Wilmington day care worker charged with felony child abuse

A Wilmington day care worker has been charged with felony counts of child abuse at a day care facility, with the concern for more victims, according to police.

Samantha Diaz, a 22-year-old woman, was charged with one felony count of suffocation and one felony count of child abuse in the second degree, according to the New Castle County Police Department.

On Feb. 1, police responded to a call of an abuse investigation at Nemours Children's Hospital in Rockland, where the child was taken by their parents.

The day care, Educational Enrichment Center in Wilmington, reported that the victim woke up from a nap with suspicious injuries on their face.

After the victim was taken to the hospital, the medical staff reported multiple physical injuries to the face, according to police. The child was treated and released and is expected to make a full recovery.

The investigation by the division's special victims unit identified Diaz as a suspect. She was then taken to New Castle County police headquarters, where she was charged.

According to police, Diaz worked at multiple day cares, leading to the concern of additional victims.

Diaz was arraigned and held on $70,000 cash bail.

Information on the case or other incidents in connection can be sent to Detective Matthew Donovan at 302-395-2781 or via email at Matthew.donovan@newcastlede.gov.

Tips can also be sent to the New Castle County Division of Police at 302-573-2800 or the crime investigations unit at 302- 395-8110, through Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or www.delawarecrimestoppers.com and through a Facebook message to New Castle County police, with anonymous tipping allowed.

