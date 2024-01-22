Wilmington homicide Monday afternoon first fatal shooting in state this year

A 23-year-old man was fatally shot in Wilmington's Hilltop neighborhood on Monday afternoon, according to the Wilmington Police Department. It is the state's first fatal shooting in 2024.

The 23-year-old's name has not yet been released.

Police said the man was shot on the 300 block of N. Scott St. at 3:11 p.m. and was still alive when officers arrived. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, police said, where he later died.

The shooting is still under investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Brandon Mosley 302-576-3646 or call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.

