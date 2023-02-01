Wilmington insurance agent arrested on drug charges

A search warrant was executed Tuesday night at longtime Wilmington insurance agent Don Bullard's residence.

Editor's Note: The charges in this case were later dismissed. Please see this story for additional details.

Wilmington | Almost a year ago, two young women who were arrested on drug charges told authorities they were involved in illegally distributing ecstasy with longtime local insurance agent Don Bullard.Their statements and a recent allegation by a third woman led to Bullard's arrest Tuesday night, but his attorney said he hopes to fight those charges.Bullard, 60, was at work Thursday, and a light-blue Mercedes mentioned in a search warrant was parked in the shade behind his work building. Bullard owns Don Bullard Insurance at 4079 Oleander Drive and was at one time considered the largest State Farm Insurance agent in the state until he split with the company last year.Bullard refused to speak with a reporter at his office Thursday, and a colleague at the front entrance said the company would continue business as usual regardless of what happened to Bullard and the case.Wilmington Police Department vice and narcotics investigators charged Bullard with possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver ecstasy, as well as destroying evidence, according to Lucy Crockett of the police department.A search warrant executed Tuesday night at Bullard's residence shows police seized one “small round blue pill,” two “round pink pills,” handguns, ammunition, computers, cell phones, a video camera, cash, toothbrushes and miscellaneous papers as evidence.Ecstasy and sex reportsAshley Elizabeth Ricks and Kathryn Elizabeth Williams, both 22, were each sentenced Sept. 11 in federal court for conspiring to possess with the intent to distribute a quantity of ecstasy and a quantity of marijuana.According to information in the search warrant, Williams told authorities Bullard was “distributing the ecstasy to a number of young females that Bullard was paying for sexual favors.”An ecstasy pill was found in a vehicle registered to Bullard when police searched Williams' residence last year, according to the search warrant.Both women were granted a “5K” motion during sentencing, according to the search warrant. The motion means they received a shorter sentence because of their assistance in providing statements to authorities.On Sept. 18, Brittany Jane Faircloth filed a police report with the Wilmington Police Department alleging she obtained cocaine, ecstasy, and alcohol from Bullard on several occasions within the past 11 months.Faircloth also stated in the report that on Sept. 11 Bullard gave her a pill that caused her to black out. She said she awoke the next morning naked in Bullard's bed with no memory of what happened, according to the search warrant. Faircloth also told authorities Bullard threatened her with her life if she told anyone about the activities at his house.Faircloth gave detectives consent to download contents from her cell phone, specifically text messages, according to the warrant.Faircloth also agreed to help authorities in their investigation into allegations involving Bullard. According to the search warrant, Faircloth had planned to meet Bullard at his residence, 118 Skystasail Drive, in attempt to find the presence of ecstasy, cocaine or other controlled substances.The search happened about 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, and authorities detained Bullard at his residence – a home by the Intracoastal Waterway with a combined land and building value of about $1.3 million. The home also is listed for sale.Seizure and arrestDetectives searched Bullard's home and Mercedes, and seized a number of electronic items, miscellaneous papers and only a few pills of an unknown variety.Police found one “small round blue pill” and two “round pink pills,” according to the search warrant.Police also seized a .25-caliber handgun, a .380-caliber handgun, ammunition, computers, cell phones, video cameras and toothbrushes, according to the warrant.Bullard was taken to the New Hanover County jail, where he posted bond and was released. The police department's investigation remains open, Crockett said.Bullard's attorney, Dennis Sullivan Jr., said on Wednesday he intends to fight the charges.Sullivan would not provide further comment Thursday about details in the search warrant or the case.“I can tell you that our investigation is ongoing,” he said. “We will not make any decisions regarding strategy until it is complete. That is all I can tell you at this time.”Sullivan said Bullard, 60, is a decorated Vietnam veteran. According to his Web site, www.donbullard.com, Bullard has been an agent in the Wilmington area for more than 37 years. He was the largest State Farm Insurance agent in North Carolina and one of the largest in the country until he split from the company and became an independent agent in 2008.Bullard, according to the Web site, has also been involved in many charitable organizations, including Habitat For Humanity, Cape Fear Literacy Council, Sertoma Club and Kiwanis.Shannan Bowen: 343-2016On Twitter.com: @shanbow

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Wilmington insurance agent arrested on drug charges