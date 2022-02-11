Wilmington Lifting Town Building Mask Mandate For Vaccinated

Christopher Huffaker

WILMINGTON, MA — Wilmington is lifting its mask mandate for fully-vaccinated people Monday, the town said Thursday.

The change only affects the fully vaccinated and does not apply to the schools.

The announcement comes a day after the state announced it would be lifting the public school mask mandate Feb. 28.

Wilmington Public Schools officials will have to separately decide whether to maintain the district's indoor mask mandate after the state requirement expires.

According to state data released Thursday, 73 percent of Wilmington residents are fully vaccinated.

Christopher Huffaker can be reached at 412-265-8353 or chris.huffaker@patch.com.

This article originally appeared on the Wilmington Patch

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Bitcoin and Ether Near Crucial Breakout, CRO Could Extend Rally

    Bitcoin price and ether price are approaching crucial breakout near $45,500 and $3,270 respectively, and CRO might extend rally if it clears $0.55.

  • Bitcoin and Ether Could Rally Again, BNB Nears Crucial Juncture

    Bitcoin price is aiming a fresh increase to $45,500, ether price signals a fresh surge, and BNB is still facing a major resistance as per the daily chart.

  • Microsoft says it will open up the Xbox store in light of the Activision Blizzard deal

    Microsoft is working to warm lawmakers up to its plans to bring a collection of the world's most popular video games under its wing. The company announced its intention to buy Activision Blizzard last month in a deal that would be worth $68.7 billion — the largest gaming acquisition of all time, if the deal goes through. The acquisition isn't exactly ill-fated, but it's a risky time for Microsoft to attract attention from regulators.

  • Some Seattle-area Mazdas' media systems bricked by a radio transmission

    Certain model year Mazdas in the Seattle area have encountered a bug that affects the infotainment system when tuned to the KUOW radio station.

  • 29 Best Table Lamps and Bedside Lamps of 2022

    This design-forward white table lamp has us doing a double take. Get it now! You can justify this splurge on this table lamp because it is, in all reality, functional art. Get it now! Marvel at this metallic ’70s-inspired table lamp (available in every color of the rainbow).

  • Microsoft takes swipe at Apple and Google with new app store rules

    Microsoft has rolled out a series of new rules for its app store to win over regulators in its quest to purchase Activision Blizzard.

  • Microsoft unveils new app store guidelines as it woos regulators on deal

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Microsoft Corp on Wednesday announced a new set of principles for its app store, including open access to developers who meet privacy and security standards, as it began a push to win approval for its blockbuster acquisition of "Call of Duty" maker https://www.reuters.com/technology/microsoft-buy-activision-blizzard-deal-687-billion-2022-01-18 Activision Blizzard Inc. Microsoft will file for approval of the deal in 17 jurisdictions, the company's president, Brad Smith, told reporters on Wednesday. Smith said he had previewed the app store policies with U.S. lawmakers and received "a positive reaction."

  • METRICH drug enforcement unit releases a mobile app

    METRICH drug enforcement unit covers 10 counties

  • Microsoft Lays Out New App Store Rules as It Seeks Approval of Its Activision Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. began to make the case in Washington for its purchase of game giant Activision Blizzard Inc., laying out new data-collection, competition and payment policies for its Xbox and Windows software stores that it says address regulators’ broader concerns about rival app stores.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustTreasuries Sink With Stocks as Rate Bets Repriced: Markets WrapU.S. Inflation Charges Higher With Larger-Than-Forecast GainThe Housi

  • Artiphon's Orbacam app now lets you record music without its $99 instrument

    If you want to check out the app, you can now do so without first buying the $99 Orba.

  • The first developer preview of Android 13 has arrived

    Right on schedule, Google today announced the first developer release of Android 13. Unlike with Android 12, Google plans to have two developer releases and then launch a beta in April, a month earlier than in 2021. The final release could come as early as August, based on Google's roadmap, whereas Android 12 launched in early October.

  • This Fintech Just Solved a Big Problem. Is It a Buy?

    The payments and financial technology company Fiserv (NASDAQ: FISV) recently announced that it intends to acquire Finxact, a maker of cloud-native core processors for banks, for $650 million. Fiserv is a company that provides banks, credit unions, and other financial-oriented companies with the technology needed to carry out many of their daily functions. Its acceptance division enables businesses to authorize and settle payments and get data on those transactions.

  • Tesla is recalling over 26,000 cars due to software error related to windshield defrosting

    Announcement comes just days after Tesla recalled over 817,000 cars in US

  • Superconductive, creators of Great Expectations, raises $40M to launch a commercial version of its open source data quality tool no

    Data quality -- the practice of testing and ensuring that the data and data sets you are using are what you expect them to be -- has become a key component in the world of data science. Superconductive -- a startup best known for creating and maintaining the Great Expectations open source data quality tool -- has raised $40 million in a Series B round of funding. It will be using the capital both to keep building out its open source product and community, and to ready its first commercial product -- a less-technical, and more accessible version of Great Expectations that can be used more than just engineers and data scientists -- set to launch later this year.

  • Download These 5 Automatic Savings Apps To Grow Your Savings

    Sometimes it feels like staying in good financial health is a never-ending juggling act. You want to save for the future, make the right investments and understand your spending habits. It's easy to...

  • Remote work and events startup twine acquires YC-backed Glimpse to launch on Zoom

    Twine, a company that provides networking tools for virtual events and remote teams, will soon bring its services to Zoom thanks to its just-closed acquisition of the Y Combinator-backed startup, Glimpse, which had developed a "speed matching" platform designed for virtual events. Glimpse's idea was to offer a way to facilitate the connections that typically took place at real-world events, and bring them online by matching attendees within video chats using AI intelligence. Recently, Glimpse had been testing a new integration that would allow event hosts to add speed networking to their Zoom meetings, webinars and events.

  • Travel app Sēkr scores $2.25 million to bring campsite inventory into the digital age

    Consumers spent more than $8.5 billion in 2020 on camping reservations across the U.S., but the camping industry itself has yet to be fully digitized. Today, reserving a space at some campgrounds, both public and private, may require a phone call. A startup called Sēkr, which offers a mobile app for outdoor enthusiasts and campers, wants to change that.

  • PS5 will let you say ‘Hey PlayStation!’ to control it with your voice, Sony says

    The PlayStation 5 will soon be able to listen out for when its owners talk to it, Sony has announced. An upcoming software update will give players the ability to say “Hey PlayStation!” and then give the console a range of voice commands. Users will have the option to turn it off entirely in the settings, if they wish, and Sony stressed that it will not keep any recordings that are made using children’s accounts.

  • Bandcamp's mobile app now supports song and album queuing

    Bandcamp has addressed one of the shortcomings of its mobile app.