Wilmington Lifting Town Building Mask Mandate For Vaccinated

WILMINGTON, MA — Wilmington is lifting its mask mandate for fully-vaccinated people Monday, the town said Thursday.

The change only affects the fully vaccinated and does not apply to the schools.

The announcement comes a day after the state announced it would be lifting the public school mask mandate Feb. 28.

Wilmington Public Schools officials will have to separately decide whether to maintain the district's indoor mask mandate after the state requirement expires.

According to state data released Thursday, 73 percent of Wilmington residents are fully vaccinated.

