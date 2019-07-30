Wilmington (LON:WIL) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. As with many other companies Wilmington plc (LON:WIL) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Wilmington's Debt?

As you can see below, Wilmington had UK£56.2m of debt, at December 2018, which is about the same the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. However, it does have UK£12.4m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about UK£43.7m.

How Strong Is Wilmington's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Wilmington had liabilities of UK£51.9m due within a year, and liabilities of UK£59.0m falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of UK£12.4m as well as receivables valued at UK£20.9m due within 12 months. So its liabilities total UK£77.6m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since Wilmington has a market capitalization of UK£177.2m, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

With a debt to EBITDA ratio of 1.7, Wilmington uses debt artfully but responsibly. And the fact that its trailing twelve months of EBIT was 8.9 times its interest expenses harmonizes with that theme. Importantly, Wilmington grew its EBIT by 37% over the last twelve months, and that growth will make it easier to handle its debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Wilmington's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.