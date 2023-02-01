Wilmington man arrested for ecstasy possession

James Don Bullard has been charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver Schedule I (ecstasy), and destroying evidence. Photo courtesy WPD

Editor's Note: The charges in this case were later dismissed. Please see this story for additional details.

Wilmington | Longtime Wilmington insurance agent James “Don” Bullard was arrested Tuesday night on drug charges, but his lawyer indicated Wednesday evening that Bullard plans to fight the charges.“It's going to be an ongoing investigation on both sides, I believe,” said Dennis Sullivan Jr., Bullard's attorney.Wilmington Police Department vice and narcotics investigators charged Bullard with possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver ecstasy, as well as destroying evidence, according to Lucy Crockett of the police department.The arrest resulted from a search warrant executed Tuesday night at Bullard's residence, 118 Skystasail Drive, Crockett said.Bullard was taken to the New Hanover County jail, where he posted bond and was released. The police department's investigation remains open, Crockett said.Sullivan said there are errors in what the police department has reported about the case and that he doesn't plan to be silent about it.“We believe there is more to the story than what the police department has released as far as Don's defense,” Sullivan said.Sullivan declined to immediately discuss the nature of the “errors.”Sullivan said Bullard, 60, is a decorated Vietnam veteran. According to his Web site, www.donbullard.com, Bullard has been an agent in the Wilmington area for more than 37 years. He was the largest State Farm Insurance agent in North Carolina and one of the largest in the country until he split from the company and became an independent agent in 2008.Bullard, according to the Web site, has also been involved in many charitable organizations, including Habitat For Humanity, Cape Fear Literacy Council, Sertoma Club and Kiwanis.“Don's got a long history in this town,” Sullivan said.Several years ago, Bullard held a political function at his house for former New Hanover County commissioner Bill Kopp. Reached Wednesday evening, Kopp said Bullard has been a friend for many years and a competitor in the insurance business.Kopp said he didn't know anything about Bullard's arrest except for what he'd seen in the media.“This is a sad thing,” he said.Kopp said he didn't condone drug dealing but that Bullard is innocent until proven guilty.“Let the system play out,” Kopp said.

