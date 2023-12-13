Wilmington man charged with kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon

A 23-year-old man from Wilmington has been charged with second-degree kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon, assault by strangulation, false imprisonment, interfering with emergency communication, and discharging a firearm into an enclosure, according to a news release from the Wilmington Police Department.

Police responded shortly after 6 p.m. on Dec. 12 to an apartment in the 1400 block of Parkview Circle to conduct a welfare check on a female resident, according to the release.

Upon arrival, officers discovered that the person they were looking for was missing and located a window with a bullet hole through the glass. WPD detectives began conducting further investigation.

Personnel with WPD learned that the female had been dropped off at a hospital in Raleigh. The victim received treatment for her injuries at WakeMed Hospital in Wake County.

Police named Jayden Paulding as a suspect after interviewing with the victim in Raleigh.

Paulding turned himself in to law enforcement officers in Wake County and is currently being held in the Wake County Jail.

WPD emphasized collaboration between WakeMed Hospital Police and the Raleigh Police Department in apprehension of the suspect.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Wilmington man faces kidnapping and assault charges, turns himself in