A 62-year-old Wilmington man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of his father.

The New Hanover County Sheriff's Office arrived shortly after 8 p.m. on Thursday to 905 Marlowe Drive to conduct a welfare check on William Thomas Anderson, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

William Anderson was located by deputies deceased in the yard due to blunt force trauma, according to the release.

After an investigation, Marshall Anderson was located by deputies walking down S. College Road near New Centre Drive.

Marshall Anderson was being held in the New Hanover County Jail under no bond as of Friday.

The death is still under investigation.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Wilmington man charged with murder in connection with father's death