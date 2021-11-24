Wilmington man convicted in 1965 of first-degree murder could be eligible for parole

A story in the Feb. 1, 1965 Wilmington Morning Star about the murder. The next day, Wilmington police officers arrested Alexander White and charged him with murder.

More than 56 years ago, Alexander White was convicted of first-degree murder. Now, he may be eligible for parole.

According to a Wednesday news release from the N.C. Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission, an investigation is currently being conducted to determine if White is eligible for parole. White, now 77, was sentenced to life in prison on May 17, 1965, in New Hanover County.

On Feb. 2, 1965, the Wilmington Morning Star reported White was arrested a day earlier and charged with murder and armed robbery following the death of a 69-year-old local grocer, Ransom Fred McLamb.

An earlier report in the Morning Star said McLamb's body was found face down near 9th Street with two stab wounds on Jan. 31, 1965, covered in snow. The New Hanover County coroner reported McLamb had likely died the night before his body was discovered.

McLamb was found without any identification, but was positively identified by his widow.

White was 20 years old at the time and was also known by the alias Eugene Craig, according to the Morning Star report.

According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety inmate database, White attempted to escape prison in 1965 and 1972.

According to Wednesday’s release, information gathered during the investigation from persons for and against White’s parole, as well as the facts of the case, will be considered by the commission when making its decision. Following the investigation, the commission will render its decision and notify the public within 10 days of that decision.

North Carolina’s current sentencing law, "Structured Sentencing," eliminates parole for crimes committed on or after Oct. 1, 1994, the release said. The commission is responsible for paroling offenders who were sentenced under previous sentencing guidelines.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Wilmington NC man convicted of 1965 murder could be paroled