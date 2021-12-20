Wilmington man convicted in 2017 series of kidnappings and rape at 3 apartment complexes

A 50-year-old Wilmington man with a history of robberies in surrounding states was convicted in connection with a series of kidnappings, robberies and a rape that terrorized residents at New Castle County apartment complexes in 2017.

Kwesi Hudson was found guilty of 15 charges involving three victims on Wednesday by a New Castle County jury for incidents that occurred in the early months of 2017.

A sentencing date was not available.

Background: Wilmington man indicted in 2017 serial rapes, robberies at apartments

The attacks began in February 2017 when Hudson forced a woman into her own car outside Top of the Hill Apartments in Holly Oak, made her withdraw cash from an ATM, hit her and then, police said, raped her in the car.

In this file photo from 2017, New Castle County Police mounted patrol officers search the Preserve at Deacons Walk apartments following an attempted abduction the previous night.

A few days later, an armed Hudson walked up to a woman at Arundel Apartments Complex in Mill Creek and similarly forced her into her apartment, robbed her, struck her and then raped her, police said. He then forced her out of the apartment to drive to ATMs in the area to withdraw money, police said.

A third robbery attempt was interrupted when the woman's boyfriend opened the door to her apartment at the Preserve at Deacons Walk in Pike Creek.

She had been walking her dog and was on her way back to the apartment complex when she saw a man hiding in the stairwell. Hudson approached her from behind, put a gun to her head and forced her through the security door, according to police.

Hudson was in custody in Pennsylvania when he was indicted by a New Castle County grand jury in September 2018.

On Wednesday, he was found guilty of 15 charges, including two counts of first-degree kidnapping, two counts of first-degree robbery and a single count of rape.

Relief after arrest: After abduction, rape indictment, apartment residents breathe easier

Contact Esteban Parra at (302) 324-2299, eparra@delawareonline.com or Twitter @eparra3.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Wilmington man guilty in series of kidnappings, rape at 3 apartments