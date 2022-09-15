Wilmington man convicted of child sex crimes following New Hanover jury trial

A 21-year-old Wilmington man was convicted Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, of two counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor in New Hanover County.

Following a three-day trial, a New Hanover County jury found a 21-year-old man guilty of two counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to a news release from the New Hanover County District Attorney's Office, Brayden Walker was sentenced to serve roughly seven to 12 years in prison for his crimes.

According to past StarNews reports, Walker was arrested and charged along with five other men following a two-and-a-half year investigation by the Carolina Beach Police Department into Oct. 13, 2018, incident in which a 14-year-old girl was allegedly assaulted by multiple men. According to Thursday's news release, evidence in Walker's trial showed he and other men filmed the assault.

Walker will have to register as a sex offender for 30 years following his release.

