Wilmington man convicted of rape, interfering with witnesses in New Hanover Superior Court

A New Hanover County jury found a Wilmington man guilty of second-degree rape, second-degree sexual offense, and interfering with witnesses in New Hanover County Criminal Superior Court on Jan. 30, according to a news release from the District Attorney's Office.

Rodney Elroy Cobbs, 64, was sentenced to the highest sentence allowed by North Carolina law, a minimum of 26.4 years and a maximum of 42 years in prison, according to the release.

When the 60-year-old victim was leaving her close friend and neighbor's house on July 30, 2021, Cobbs offered to walk her home. The release describes Cobbs as a "friend of a friend" to the victim.

He asked to use the victim's restroom. While inside the victim's apartment, he raped her. The victim locked herself inside of her bathroom and called for emergency services. Cobbs, also known by the street name 'Candyman,' left the apartment complex.

The victim received treatment at New Hanover Regional Medical Center. A sexual assault nurse examiner "observed injury consistent with sexual assault and took evidence swabs from her body," according to the release.

Evidence collected submitted to the North Carolina State Crime Lab Forensic Biology section for analysis was found to match Cobbs.

The victim identified Cobbs as the man who sexually assaulted her in a photographic lineup compiled by the Wilmington Police Department.

While in custody at the New Hanover County Jail, Cobbs attempted to hire a hitman to prevent testimony from the victim. An inmate who was approached by Cobbs informed the lead investigator of this plan.

The 64-year-old has a history of sexual violence. He was previously charged with attempted second-degree rape, assault on a female, and second-degree kidnapping in relation to three separate offenses.

In 2011, Cobbs was ordered to register as a sexual offender after exposing himself to a minor in Wake County, NC.

“I fear for any woman who finds herself in this man’s path," said Connie Jordan, the assistant district attorney assigned to handle the trial. "After a long career as a criminal and sexual predator, he will likely spend the rest of his natural life in prison.”

If Cobbs survives to his release, he will be required to register as a recidivist sexual offender for the remainder of his natural lifetime, according to the release.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Wilmington man convicted of second-degree rape by New Hanover, NC jury