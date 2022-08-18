Wilmington man convicted in shooting death of teenager to spend at least 12 years in prison

A Wilmington man will spend at least 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to killing a teenager.

Trequan Crews, 23, was convicted of second-degree murder, discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling inflicting serious bodily injury and possession of a firearm by a felon on Wednesday in New Hanover County Superior Court, according to a news release from District Attorney Ben David's office.

Crews was arrested in 2020 in connection with the Carolina Beach Road shooting that left 15-year-old Ethon Douglas dead on the afternoon of July 9, 2020.

Crews was 21 at the time of the shooting.

According to the district attorney's office, occupants in a gray Dodge Dart began shooting at occupants in a red Nissan Altima, striking two individuals before fleeing the scene.

TyShaun Delts was injured in the shooting — officials said he was driving the Altima. Douglas sustained a head wound and died at the scene.

According to the news release, detectives discovered the shooting was gang-related.

In the news release, Assistant District Attorney Brad Matthews said his team was "happy to get justice for Mr. Douglas and his family with this plea."

Crews was sentenced to serve between 144 to 185 months (or roughly 12 to 15 years) in prison.

Shaquan Palmer and Deandre Nixon are also charged in connection with the shooting. Their cases are pending in New Hanover County.

