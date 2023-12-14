Wilmington man found guilty of first-degree murder in 2020 shooting

A 42-year-old Wilmington man was convicted of first-degree murder, felony breaking and entering, and possession of a firearm by a felon in New Hanover County on Dec. 13, according to a news release from District Attorney Ben David.

The verdict is delivered in the aftermath of a homicide that occurred in 2020.

On May 18, 2020, officers with the Wilmington Police Department responded to a shooting at a residence on Montgomery Avenue.

Shawn Grady, also known as "Ski Dog," was located at the scene with gunshot wounds.

Grady was able to communicate to police that someone by the name of "Demo" was responsible for the shooting before succumbing to his injuries.

Detectives with the WPD determined that "Demo" was the street name of Edward Huckabee.

Investigations revealed that Andre Huckabee, the brother of Edward, had also participated in the shooting.

Andre was arrested within days of the murder and pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter on Nov. 17, 2022. He was sentenced to 89-119 months in the Department of Adult Corrections.

Edward was apprehended by authorities several months following the shooting.

Edward was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, plus 34-59 months.

Judge G. Frank Jones presided over the case.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Wilmington man convicted of murder, sentenced to life without parole