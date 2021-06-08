Update: Wilmington man killed in Lebanon shooting, investigation continues

Jun. 8—The death of man who was found fatally shot Saturday night at a duplex in Lebanon has been ruled a homicide.

Lebanon Police Chief Jeff Mitchell said an autopsy was performed by the Warren County Coroner's Office on Monday morning that confirmed Joseph E. Kancy, 22, of Wilmington, died of a single gunshot to the chest.

A 911 call came in at 7 p.m. Saturday that a person was bleeding outside the duplex in the 900 block of North Broadway Street, according to a incident report. As first responders arrived, they found Kancy not breathing, not able to speak, and not conscious.

Mitchell said detectives interviewed people at the residence.

Police did not release any information about a potential suspect or type of gun used.

On Monday, residents declined to speak with this news outlet about what happened Saturday outside their home.

Anyone with information about Kancy's death is urged to contact Sgt. Nate Trout at ntrout@lebanonohio.gov or 513-228-3328.