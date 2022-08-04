Wilmington man pleads guilty in 2020 home invasion case that left one dead

New Hanover County Courthouse at 316 Princess St. in downtown Wilmington, N.C., March 4, 2021.

A Wilmington man has pleaded guilty to his role in an armed home invasion that left another man dead.

James Girlee Hardy, 41, pleaded guilty Thursday in New Hanover County Superior Court to second-degree murder, attempted armed robbery and first-degree kidnapping for his role in the 2020 incident. He could serve up to 20 years in prison, according to a press release from District Attorney Ben David.

Hardy and another uncharged suspect broke into the Pinecrest Parkway home of Donald Wayne Gurganious, a 57-year-old blind man, around 10:30 p.m. on March 4, 2020.

Youth counselor charged: Former church youth counselor charged with taking indecent liberties with minors

Fatal hit-and-run: New Hanover man pleads guilty to murder in 2020 fatal hit-and-run

A woman inside the home during the incident said she was held down by a man wearing a clown mask while another suspect shot Gurganious after a brief struggle.

Gurganious was shot in the chest and died after being transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center, according to the release. The woman was not harmed in the incident.

Officers with the Wilmington Police Department identified the vehicle Hardy had driven to the scene after obtaining surveillance footage from homes and businesses in the area.

The car, which was leased to Hardy's wife, also had a GPS tracking device that confirmed the vehicle’s movements. Video captured Hardy and another man get out of the car after parking near Gurganious’ home and leave in the vehicle minutes later, according to the release.

Other images showed Hardy arriving at his home on S. Fourth Street shortly after leaving Pinecrest Parkway. Police searched Hardy’s home and recovered a handgun from his wife. Ballistics testing confirmed the gun was the same one used to kill Gurganious.

Hardy ultimately confessed to his role in the attempted robbery, but claimed the other suspect shot Gurganious. He told police the two targeted Gurganious because they believed he had a large amount of pills inside his home, the release stated.

Reporter Emma Dill can be reached at 910-343-2096 or edill@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Wilmington man pleads guilty to murder, kidnapping in 2020 incident