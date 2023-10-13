Wilmington man pleads guilty to assault with an ice pick and gun

A Wilmington man is headed to prison for assaulting an acquaintance with an ice pick and a handgun.

According to a news release from District Attorney Ben David's office, Curtis Malloy, 59, pleaded guilty to assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and possession of a firearm by a felon on Thursday in New Hanover County Superior Court. He will serve between 5-8 years for his role in the altercation.

On May 1, 2023, police responded to Evans Street in Wilmington and found the victim with a laceration to his face. Witnesses stated that Malloy rode up on a bike, cut the victim and fired one shot from a gun before leaving. Officers located Malloy in a yard at a nearby residence. They found knives and an ice pick in Malloy’s pockets, along with a .22 caliber handgun in a bookbag not far from where he was seated.

The victim and one of the witnesses who was with him at the time of the incident positively identified Malloy as the person who committed the assault, the release said.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Wilmington man pleads guilty to assault with ice pick