Wilmington man pleads guilty in connection to shooting death at Walmart parking lot

A 20-year-old man pleaded guilty Monday in New Hanover Superior Court for his connection to a shooting death at a Wilmington Walmart in 2020.

Thomas Duran, who was 18 at the time, was charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon. He is one of several people charged in connection to the death of 17-year-old Gavin Dozier.

According to previous reports from the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office for the Nov. 12, 2020 incident, detectives believe Dozier came to the parking lot of Walmart in Monkey Junction on Carolina Beach Road to buy a gun from Duran and Laron Lee Carter, another suspect. Carter was also charged with first-degree murder for allegedly shooting Dozier.

Deputies found Dozier with wounds after getting a call around 4 p.m. about shots fired in the area. He was transported to the hospital where he later died. Dozier was a student at Cape Fear Center for Inquiry and New Hanover High School.

Duran was allegedly driving Carter's car, with Dozier in the passenger seat, and Carter in the backseat before the shooting.

They later met up with their girlfriends, Taytum Herrick and Hailey Berardi, who allegedly helped them cover up the shooting. They were charged with accessory to the fact.

Although Duran entered a plea on Monday, a sentence was not provided because officials are awaiting the outcome of the co-defendants. A sentence will be given at a later date.

Duran is being held at New Hanover County jail with no bond.

