Wilmington man pleads guilty in connection with 2021 robbery, shooting

A Wilmington man will serve up to nine years behind bars for his role in a 2021 shooting at the Harris Teeter on Oleander Drive.

According to a news release from District Attorney Ben David's office, Robert Taylor, 52, pleaded guilty to robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in connection with the December 2021 shooting in New Hanover County Superior Court on Monday.

Around 6:45 p.m. on Dec. 16, 2021, officers responded to the scene where a 35-year-old male victim was suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot of the Hanover Center shopping center, near the Harris Teeter.

According to the release, the victim had been robbed and shot in the stomach. The victim was able to identify Taylor as his attacker.

A judge sentenced Taylor to serve up to nine years in jail.

