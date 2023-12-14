Wilmington man pleads guilty to felony for participation in Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot

Anthony Antonio, a 29-year-old Wilmington man whose lawyer blamed "Foxitis" for his actions at the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6, 2021, pleaded guilty to a felony charge in federal court Wednesday.

One of over 1,200 people now charged in relation to the breach of the Capitol, Antonio was caught on video squirting water at and throwing a plastic bottle in the direction of a police officer being dragged by rioters, as well as climbing into the Capitol through a broken window.

The effect of the insurrection is widespread, including a handful of deaths attributed to it. Rioter Ashli Babbitt was shot and killed by police inside the Capitol Jan. 6, while Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, after defending the building that day, returned to his office, suffered multiple strokes and died. At least two police officers that defended the Capitol Jan. 6 later committed suicide.

Anthony Antonio pictured at the front of the line of rioters on Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol.

Antonio's actions Jan. 6

In a video interview with his attorney, Joe Hurley, Antonio said he was raised in the Wilmington, Townsend and Clayton areas. While living in Illinois during the pandemic, he spent a lot of time "stuck in the house" watching Fox News, he said.

He believed the election was being stolen, so when Trump called for his supporters to come to the Capitol Jan. 6, he and a friend made the drive, Antonio said. An FBI Agent's statement of facts detailed his actions that day, supported by photos and videos.

As Congress was working to certify the votes of the 2020 election, Antonio was first seen standing in front of a barricade in the Lower West Terrace area of the Capitol building, wearing a bulletproof vest with a "Three Percenters" patch.

"You want war? We got war. 1776 all over again," Antonio said to police captured by body camera footage.

He was seen climbing scaffolding but returned to the terrace. When the officers there were forced to retreat, Antonio and other rioters followed them into a tunnel that led to the Lower West Terrace Capitol entrance. When police forced the rioters back out of the tunnel, they dragged a Metropolitan Police Department officer down a set of stairs. Antonio squirted water at the officer and threw the plastic bottle toward him, according to the FBI agent's statement.

Anthony Antonio at the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

He started talking with police and was caught on another officer's body camera saying, "I'll be honest, this isn't against you personally. This is against our country," and "We will not back down," among other things.

Antonio was then passed a bullhorn and tried in vain to calm the crowd from the entrance to the tunnel. As the crowd pushed him back into the tunnel, he obtained a gas mask and put it on, eventually making it back outside. He later told FBI agents an officer had lifted his mask and "sprayed" him.

At that point, windows had been broken, and video shows Antonio entered the Capitol by climbing through one. He was seen throwing a piece of furniture. However, he was "useless" from being sprayed, he told a news outlet, and exited out the same window shortly thereafter.

The aftermath

Antonio was arrested in Wilmington in April 2021 and originally indicted on nine charges. In Washington Wednesday, he pleaded guilty to obstruction of an official proceeding and felony aiding and abetting. His sentencing is set for Aug. 23, 2024.

Antonio is one of six Delawareans charged for their involvement in the Capitol breach.

Kevin and Hunter Seefried, a father-son duo from Laurel, were among the first rioters to enter the Capitol that day, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Earlier this year, 53-year-old Kevin Seefried, seen in photos carrying a Confederate flag inside the Capitol, was sentenced to four years and six months in prison for felony obstruction of an official proceeding. Hunter Seefried, 25, was sentenced to two years in prison.

For their participation, Nicholas Lattanzi of Millsboro, 25, was sentenced to two weeks of incarceration, while Milton-area resident Jeffrey Schaeffer, 36, was sentenced to 30 days.

Earlier this year, 36-year-old Heather Kepley of Millsboro was the last Delawarean to be charged in relation to the insurrection, with two misdemeanors.

Shannon Marvel McNaught reports on Sussex County and beyond. Reach her at smcnaught@gannett.com or on Twitter @MarvelMcNaught.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Wilmington man who entered Capitol Jan. 6 pleads guilty to felony