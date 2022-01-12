Wilmington man pleads guilty to murder, robbery

A Wilmington man pled guilty of the 2019 murder and robbery of his roommate on Wednesday.

According to a news release from District Attorney Ben David, Jody Richard Farrow, 35, will face between 24 and 31 years in prison for killing his roommate Deaundre Sansbury on July 14, 2019.

Police found Sansbury dead in his home on Nina Place in Wilmington late that night, and an autopsy later revealed he suffered five gunshot wounds to the head. He was 43 years old.

Sansbury's Chevrolet Camaro, cash, .22 caliber rifle and .380 handgun were missing.

Farrow's case was set for trial in May 2022 before the plea agreement was reached, the release said.

Prior to the discovery of Sansbury’s body, Farrow had been stopped by police while driving Sansbury's car. The murder weapon — Sansbury's .22-caliber rifle — was found in Farrow's possession.

A witness reported Farrow handed cash, believed to be Sansbury's, to his father during that traffic stop. Witnesses also reported the victim believed Farrow had previously stolen from him and was asking him to move out of the home.

According to the release, Farrow originally denied knowing any details about the murder, but later changed his story, alleging he acted in self-defense when he killed Sansbury. But, the release said, physical evidence, like the stolen property and the injuries sustained by the victim, proved otherwise.

