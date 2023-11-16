Wilmington man pleads guilty to second-degree murder after beating a man

A Wilmington man pleaded guilty Thursday to second-degree murder in New Hanover County Court, according to a news release from District Attorney Ben David.

Antonio Dickens, 41, will serve between 18.4 and 23.1 years for the murder of 58-year-old Kenneth Cross.

On Jan. 12, 2021, deputies responded to Gardner Drive, near the Wilmington International Airport, regarding a call from a WAVE Transit bus driver about an assault.

When law enforcement officials arrived, Dickens was standing outside of the bus while the bus driver attempted to provide aid to Cross, who was unconscious and bloody on the floor of the bus, according to the release.

The bus driver and other witnesses told investigators that Dickens had attacked Cross unprovoked minutes after boarding the bus.

Video and audio from an onboard camera captured Dickens verbally abusing Cross from the back of the bus. Cross is shown switching seats in an effort to move farther away from Dickens.

Dickens then approached Cross shortly after and punched him multiple times in the face and head, continuing after Cross was unconscious.

Dickens kicked and stomped on Cross’ head before exiting the bus.

Cross remained hospitalized for 17 months following the assault before succumbing to his injuries in June 2022.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Wilmington man charged with second-degree murder after brutal beating