Wilmington man sentenced to 13 years in prison for hiring hitman to kill ex-wife

A Delaware man was sentenced to more than 13 years in prison for attempting to hire a hitman to murder his ex-wife.

Javier A. Rodriguez, a 47-year-old Wilmington man, was sentenced to 118 months in federal prison after being charged with plotting an interstate murder-for-hire, according to the District of Delaware's U.S. Attorney's Office.

He pled guilty to the use of interstate commerce facilities in the commission of a murder-for-hire, court documents show.

According to court documents, an FBI confidential source was contacted by Rodriguez to kill his ex-wife for $10,000 after meeting multiple times to plot the murder.

Court documents also detailed alleged conversations between the confidential source and Rodriguez, where he told the source, "I got to eliminate this bitch, dog. She got to go," and "I could've done it, but I would be suspect."

Rodriguez also took the source into Maryland to show them where his ex-wife worked and lived, and wanted to have her killed at her job, according to court documents.

After giving the source a down payment of $5,000, officials said he was contacted by police stating that his ex-wife had gone missing after the FBI planned a ruse to make Rodriguez believe she was killed.

Court documents state that, when told the news, he feigned "extreme sadness," and began yelling, shoving a chair and crying.

No one was harmed, and Rodriguez was arrested.

The FBI's Delaware Violent Crime and Safe Streets Task Force investigated the case with help from the Wilmington Police Department, Delaware Probation and Parole and the Delaware State Police.

U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware David C. Weiss said: “Law enforcement thwarted Mr. Rodriguez’ craven assassination attempt, and my office worked to bring him to justice. The Court’s sentence reflects the severity of Mr. Rodriguez’s criminal conduct.”

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Wilmington man sentenced 13 years in prison for murder-for-hire plot