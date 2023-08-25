Wilmington man sentenced to serve up to 22 years in prison after attacking ex with machete

A man who attacked his ex-girlfriend with a machete in 2021 was sentenced to serve time in prison after pleading guilty on Thursday in New Hanover County Superior Court.

Bailey Alexander White, 28, was charged with first-degree attempted murder, first-degree burglary, and interfering with a jail fire system. For the crimes, Judge Frank Jones ordered White to serve between 17 and 22 years in prison.

According to a gruesome and bloody narrative provided by assistant district attorney Hannah McGee, White broke into the victim's apartment and beat her with a machete style blade, which was described as being the size of a human arm.

The victim was with another male who escaped through the window and call for help before confronting White who had the weapon in his hand. She was able to escape through the window too.

Wilmington police responded after getting a call about the disturbance and neighbors fighting at the complex in the 2200 block of Wrightsville Avenue. They found the 28-year-old woman near the pool area suffering from several life-threatening wounds, screaming for help. She was transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center after she was helped by an officer commended by Jones.

Police officers went to White's address and tried to contact him through his sister when he wasn't present. He was later arrested in Harnett County by U.S. Marshals after being found sleeping in his vehicle at a Taco Bell parking lot.

While in custody at the New Hanover County Detention Center, White received a charge for tampering with a sprinkler system, which resulted in gushing water in an area where White was being held.

Max Ashworth, a public defender, and the judge spoke about White getting psychiatric evaluations at Central Regional Hospital in Butner, but it was noted that he was competent to stand trial. While talking about his past before the attack in 2021, Ashworth said he had unstable living conditions growing up and challenges such as having delusions as a teenager. He was evaluated, but there were no proper follow-ups when he was younger.

While asking White if he understood the charges, Jones sentenced White to serve between 157 to 201 months for the attempted murder charge, and 51 to 74 months for the burglary and jail fire system charges, after the first term ends. Jones also ordered White to psychiatric or mental health treatment while serving time. White said he pleaded guilty with remorse.

McGee said his ex-girlfriend suffered tremendously after the attack and came a long way after her injuries. She didn't attend the trial but was aware of the guilty plea.

"She is thankful that this is something that she can put behind her," McGee said.

