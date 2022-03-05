Wilmington native, UNCW graduate joins Union Home Mortgage

Cheryl M. Whitaker, Wilmington StarNews
·1 min read
Pearson
Pearson

Cameron Pearson, a native of Wilmington, has joined the Wilmington branch of Union Home Mortgage as the producing branch manager. Pearson will help produce and originate loans for homebuyers, while also building a strong team of lenders to serve the coastal North Carolina region.

In addition to the development of his regional network of new mortgage originators, Pearson is responsible for supporting and developing partners at the Wilmington branch.

Pearson has over 18 years of mortgage industry experience both as an originator and a sales leader. Prior to joining Union Home Mortgage, he served in several roles of varying leadership positions at organizations such as Guaranteed Rate, Alpha Mortgage, AXXA Mortgage and Wachovia Bank.

Pearson was born and raised in Wilmington and received his bachelor of science in finance from the University of North Carolina Wilmington. He is a member of Wrightsville Beach Methodist Church, and he loves to go glamping with his family on their free weekends.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Cameron Pearson joins the Wilmington branch of Union Home Mortgage

