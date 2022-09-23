Wilmington police: 2 shot near 13th and Ann streets

Two people were shot near the intersection of S. 13th and Ann streets in Wilmington Friday morning.

According to a news release, officers with the Wilmington Police Department responded to the incident at 9:15 a.m. and discovered two victims with gunshot wounds: one juvenile female and one adult male. Officers began lifesaving measures and applied a tourniquet. The victims were transported by EMS to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center for treatment of "non-life threatening injuries," the release states.

A spokesman for the Wilmington Police Department said officers were two blocks away when they heard the gunshots and responded immediately to the scene.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call the Wilmington Police Department at 910-343-3609 or submit information using the anonymous Tip 411 app.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Wilmington shooting: 2 shot at intersection of 13th and Ann streets