Wilmington police make arrest in connection to 2021 shooting death

A 29-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a 2021 shooting death in Wilmington.

According to a news release from the Wilmington Police Department, officers arrested Jamal Terrell Griggs in connection with the killing of 33-year-old Shelton Long.

On Nov. 5, 2021, Long was found dead with a gunshot wound in the 4200 block of River Road. Long was a Bladen County resident.

In a 911 call made that morning, a caller reported that Long was not breathing inside a silver Chevrolet Impala with the doors open. Officers responded to the scene before 5 a.m.

Griggs is charged with first-degree murder.

