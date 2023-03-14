Wilmington police arrest driver in fatal November hit-and-run involving pedestrian

A 59-year-old man from Bear has been arrested for the November hit-and-run that killed 51-year-old James McDougale III while he was walking in Wilmington, the Wilmington Police Department announced Tuesday.

They reported that Marc McCain was arrested on Saturday and has been charged with vehicular homicide, as well as leaving the scene.

Police said that McCain fatally hit McDougale with his car at 4:06 a.m. on Nov. 29 while McDougale was walking on the 2900 block of Northeast Blvd. The department did not release any information about the incident when it initially occurred, making it one of the seven traffic-related fatalities that the Wilmington Police Department said nothing about publicly last year.

MORE:Silence from Wilmington police after deadly city wrecks leave families without answers

Police did not say how they identified McCain as the driver or give any reason for the crash.

McCain was incarcerated at Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on $40,002 cash bail.

Send story tips or ideas to Hannah Edelman at hedelman@delawareonline.com. For more reporting, follow them on Twitter at @h_edelman.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Wilmington DE police charge driver from Bear in hit-and-run