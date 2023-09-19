Wilmington police arrest suspect in deadly hit-and-run

The Wilmington Police Department has arrested a woman and charged her with felony hit and and run.

The Wilmington Police Department has arrested a woman and charged her with felony hit and run in connection with a deadly traffic incident early Saturday morning in Wilmington.

In a news release issued Tuesday morning by Lt. Greg Willett, public information officer with the WPD, 47-year-old Emily Elizabeth Hayes is being held in the New Hanover County Jail under a $305,800 secured bond.

"Additional charges will be added," according to a previous release.

The incident in question took place shortly after midnight on Saturday, when police officers were called to Carolina Beach Road near the intersection with Sunnyvale Drive. They found a severely injured man who appeared to have been struck by a vehicle whose driver fled the scene.

Police said the vehicle involved was a red or maroon pickup truck driven by a woman with blonde hair.

The man who was hit, later identified as 61-year-old Michael Bernard of Wilmington, was transported to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center and later died.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Wilmington police make arrest in fatal hit-and-run on Carolina Beach Road