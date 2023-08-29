Wilmington police ask for public's help to ID person they say may have shot teen boy

Wilmington police have released a photo of a person they say may have been involved in shooting a 16-year-old boy earlier this month with the hope that the public will be able to identify him.

The image shows a young man looking back as he holds what appears to be a phone in his hands.

The photo was released by Wilmington police Tuesday after they said Detective Anthony Ford obtained the surveillance image, with a request to the public to help identify the shooting suspect.

Wilmington Police issued a photo of a person they say may have been involved in the Aug. 9 shooting of a 16-year-old boy.

The shooting victim was wounded about 7:10 p.m. on Aug. 9 while in the 300 block of E. Ninth St., in the city's East Side neighborhood. While police did not provide the boy's medical condition, they previously said he was stable when he arrived at an area hospital that night.

Police are asking that anyone with information about this individual or this incident to contact Detective Ford at (302) 576-3606 or anthony.ford@cj.state.de.us.

Contact Esteban Parra at (302) 324-2299 or eparra@delawareonline.com.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Wilmington police seek help in identifying possible gunman in shooting