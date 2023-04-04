Wilmington police: Body identified in Georgia is KC Johnson

People gathered outside Wilmington City Hall in January to mourn the presumed death of KC Johnson. On Tuesday, Wilmington police confirmed the body found in Georgia is Johnson.

Wilmington police have confirmed that the body of a woman found on the banks of the Savannah River in Georgia is KC Johnson.

Police say Johnson, a 27-year-old transgender woman, was killed in the 1300 block of King Street on Friday, Jan. 13. She was last seen in the 1900 block of Tradd Court on Jan. 12 and reported missing the following day, according to WPD. Remains presumed as Johnson's were found on Jan. 18 in a rocky area on the edge of the river near a sugar refinery.

According to a news release from the Wilmington Police Department, the confirmation also came from the Chatham County police and Georgia Bureau of Investigation, following an autopsy.

The investigation is ongoing.

KC JOHNSON

William Haven Hicks, a 26-year-old South Carolina man, was arrested and charged in connection to Johnson's presumed death.

Hicks faces several charges in connection to Johnson's death and the alleged events of Jan. 13. He is charged with with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, kidnapping and financial card theft.

According to arrest warrants, Hicks allegedly stole Johnson's wallet, two debit cards and her ID, together valued around $100. Arrest warrants revealed Hicks allegedly threatened Johnson with a hammer during the encounter. Warrants also allege that Hicks kidnapped Johnson and held her hostage.

Officials believe they met on social media.

Hicks is being held at the New Hanover County Jail. His next court date is scheduled for April 28, according to county records.

