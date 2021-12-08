Wilmington police charge 13-year-old with stabbing teen boy outside city school

A 13-year-old boy has been charged with stabbing another child outside Wilmington's Bancroft School on Monday afternoon.

The victim, a 14-year-old boy, was suffering from a "puncture wound," according to a Wilmington Police Department press release that said the older boy was taken to an area hospital in "stable condition."

A spokeswoman for the Christina School District, of which Bancroft School is part of, said the incident did not occur inside the school. She also said the incident occurred after school dismissal.

The involved children were students of the school, which teaches elementary through middle school students.

According to police, the incident took place at about 2:10 p.m. in the 700 block of Lombard St. An officer found the 13-year-old boy and took him into custody without incident.

The officer said police also recovered two knives.

The younger boy has been charged with first-degree assault and four weapons offenses. He was released on $3,200 unsecured bail.

