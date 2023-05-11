Wilmington police charge 25-year-old man in 2018 'cold case' killing

A 25-year-old man has been charged with murder for the 2018 fatal shooting of a young man in Wilmington's Brandywine Village neighborhood, police announced Thursday.

On Monday, a New Castle County grand jury indicted 25-year-old Charles Jones on murder and gun charges for the Oct. 17, 2018, killing of 25-year-old Blayton Palmer.

According to previous reports by Delaware Online/The News Journal, Wilmington police officers were flagged down around 4 that morning and told that a person was shot. Police found Palmer near North Market and East 23rd streets.

BACKGROUND: 25-year-old shot to death Wednesday morning in Wilmington

Palmer was rushed to the hospital, where he died.

According to an obituary, Palmer graduated from William Penn High School. He loved hunting and fishing with his father and great uncles on Maryland's Eastern Shore and also "enjoyed riding dirt bikes and four wheels too," the obituary said.

"As he grew older, he enjoyed family time with his immediate family and being at family gatherings," the obituary added.

Wilmington police on Thursday called Palmer's homicide a "cold case." It's not clear what the breakthrough in the case was.

Jones was arrested Tuesday following a police search warrant at his home. He's being held in prison on more than $1 million cash bail.

Got a tip? Send to Isabel Hughes at ihughes@delawareonline.com or 302-324-2785. For all things breaking news, follow her on Twitter at @izzihughes_

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Wilmington police charge man with murder in 2018 'cold case' killing