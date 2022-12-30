Wilmington police: Checkpoints, extra patrol units planned for New Year's Eve weekend

According to Wilmington police chief Donny Williams, the department will be focusing on crime prevention and DWI enforcement with extra officers on duty for New Year's Eve weekend.

Police chief Donny Williams said the department will be focusing on crime prevention and DWI enforcement with extra officers on duty.

“I’m more interested in just preventing people from being victims of crime, whether that's break-ins to cars, whether that's assault, robberies, whatever the case,” he said. “With the holidays, people should always be on guard and paying attention because we know crime thrives on opportunities and during the holidays there's a lot of opportunities out there for criminals to do what they do.”

The department also plans to give extra attention to any religious groups who may want additional officers patrolling their area.

“Several years ago, we realized we were putting a ton of resources into making sure things were safe when people were out celebrating on New Year's Eve, and one group we realized is out celebrating is people at their various church services,” Williams said. “We just wanted to make sure that we're making it as safe as possible for everyone that is celebrating, regardless of how you choose to celebrate bringing the New Year in.”

Any religious group inside the Port City having a New Year’s Eve service can request extra patrol by calling the crime prevention unit at 910-341-4608.

Williams said the department will also assist in checkpoints throughout the area. According to N.C. Department of Transportation statistics, between 2015 and 2021 New Year’s Eve averaged the least number of crashes and fatalities of all major holidays.

Crime is also trending down in general, Williams said, but its unpredictable nature means people have to stay vigilant.

"It's amazing how crime works. I've seen years where it starts out great and the last two weeks of the year are brutal," he said. "With crime it's hard to say because there's so many factors and human nature involved."

Williams also warned against firing gun shots in the air to celebrate the new year, which is illegal.

“We want people to celebrate and to celebrate as safely as possible," he said. "Just be responsible when you're out partying."

