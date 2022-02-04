Wilmington Police Chief: While violent crime dropped in 2021, 'I want us to be better'

Wilmington Police Chief Donny Williams is hopeful for a day when he can report a year with zero homicides in the city.

Crime has been on the decline over the past decade, but Williams said there’s still work to be done.

"It's going to take a lot of work, and the police department, the court system, the District Attorney's Office, sheriff's department — we can't do it by ourselves," he said. "It's going to take a community effort to do this heavy lift."

While Wilmington saw a slight increase in total crime in 2021 compared to 2020, violent crime in the city fell nearly 17%.

Williams said the city saw a total of 4,055 incidents of property and violent crime last year — a 1.47% increase from the 3,996 incidents in 2020.

Williams presented the department's 2021 year-end crime statistics to Wilmington City Council this week, noting last year saw the second lowest amount of crime since 2009, with 2020 holding the record lowest crime in the last decade.

Overall, Williams said, "we’re not as bad off as we could be, but I want us to be better."

Williams attributed the slight increase in total crime in 2021 to an increase in shoplifting. He said property crime fell in 2020 when the city saw fewer larcenies, which he attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic closing businesses.

In 2021, property crime — which includes burglary, larceny, motor vehicle theft and arson — was up 6%.

Larcenies increased by 285 — or more than 11% — from 2020.

“So, we were comparing a year when everything was closed versus a year when everything is open," Williams said.

Violent crime, shootings down in 2021

Wilmington saw a 17% decrease in violent crime in 2021 compared to 2020. Violent crime includes murder, rape, robbery and aggravated assault.

In 2021, Wilmington saw 15 homicides — six fewer than the 21 the city saw in 2020, but up from 10 in 2019.

In January 2022, the city saw four homicides.

Of the homicide victims in 2021, five died in gang-related incidents. One incident was drug related, one was a robbery, three were domestic violence, three were fatal assaults and two were traffic related, Williams said.

Williams said trends in homicide numbers can be hard to explain because these incidents are typically unpredictable crimes of passion and vengeance.

Williams said the department recently rethought its approach to addressing gang violence in the community. In 2021, he said, the police department and New Hanover County Sheriff's Office both had gang units that worked closely with one another and the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Safe Streets unit to address gang-related crime.

Now, he said, the three units have been combined into one "comprehensive, cohesive" unit.

"Instead of three gang units working together, we now have one large gang unit that’s working together to work to combat some of our gang violence," he said.

Shootings decreased 32% from 134 in 2020 to 91 in 2021. Williams said the number of ShotSpotter activations decreased slightly from 1,462 incidents in 2020 to 1,409 in 2021. However, this number is nearly twice as many as the 723 incidents in 2019.

ShotSpotter alerts the Wilmington Police Department, UNCW Police Department and New Hanover County 911 Communication when reports of gunfire are made. Williams said these notifications can include fireworks, construction noise, cars backfiring or other noise.

While robbery fell to its lowest level since 2009 and aggravated assault decreased by 20%, incidents of rape increased by 19 – from 72 in 2020 to 91 in 2021.

Downtown crime up 48%

Crime in Wilmington's downtown increased by 48%, Williams said. Downtown is made up of the area between the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge and the Isabel Holmes Bridge and extends east to Fifth Avenue.

Crime in that area increased in 2021 to 251 incidents, up from 169 incidents in 2020. Williams again contributed this increase to a “COVID bounce” in shoplifting.

However, the number of crimes downtown in 2021 was still greater than the numbers seen in 2019 and 2018 — ahead of the COVID-19 pandemic — when the area saw 193 and 221 incidents, respectively.

The city's central business district — which covers the same area but stops at Third Street — saw crime increase more than 50%, from 111 incidents in 2020 to 168 in 2021.

Wilmington Police Chief Donny Williams presents 2021's year-end crime statistics to Wilmington City Council during the Feb. 1, 2022 meeting.

Williams added that the city saw more guns being purchased and "falling into the wrong hands" during the COVID-19 pandemic, which could have contributed to the increase in crime in these areas of the city.

In March 2021, Williams told the community the department confiscated 91 guns over just 30 days.

In an effort to address gun violence in the community, Williams said the department is working to form a gun crimes task force. Composed of personnel from the police department, New Hanover County Sheriff's Office, District Attorney's Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Williams said the task force will work to assess and address gun crimes in the community.

"It is our job and our responsibility to remove violent criminals from this community," Williams said. "I want people who are violent incarcerated. They need to be in the New Hanover County Jail or they need to be in the custody of the North Carolina Department of Corrections. And that’s what we’re going to aim to do this year if you decide to pick up a gun and commit gun crimes with it."

Traffic crashes account for more death than homicides

The intersection of Kerr Avenue and Market Street accounts for 163 crashes in the Wilmington area between 2016-2021.

In 2021, 22 people died in traffic crashes in the city, Williams said. Two of those were included in the year’s homicide total of 15.

This is an increase from 17 traffic fatalities in 2020.

Seven of those were pedestrians. Speed was a factor in six of the crashes. In 16 of the 22 fatal crashes, drugs or alcohol was suspected to be a factor.

Williams said drugs and alcohol often play some role in both violent crime and property crime.

"When folks are sick and they have an addiction, crime is one way that they fuel that addiction," he said.

The police department, he said, is working with community organizations, faith communities, nonprofits and other agencies to help fill the basic needs of community members, in hopes of reducing incidents of shoplifting and larceny.

Williams said the department is looking to strengthen and grow its traffic unit.

"We want to try to be more aggressive in enforcing traffic violations, but, again, it’s going to come down to having the resources and that’s why we think education’s going to be an important piece of this. We think that the education and the enforcement need to go hand in hand here," he said.

Pedestrian-involved traffic collisions, Williams said, largely occurred on Market Street, Shipyard Boulevard and Oleander Drive. He said many of these incidents happen when pedestrians don't use crosswalks or dress in dark clothing while walking on the street at night.

Crime down in Wilmington Housing Authority communities

Crime in Wilmington Housing Authority Communities decreased 38% from 2020 to 2021. The Wilmington Housing Authority includes the Creekwood, Eastbrook, Glover Plaza, Hillcrest, Huston Moore, Rankin Terrace, Solomon Towers, Vesta Village and Woodbridge communities.

Williams said the decrease in crime in those areas can't be attributed to just one effort or one organization, rather a representation of the work of the residents, police department, sheriff’s office, city and housing authority.

“It’s all of us working together,” Williams said. “There’s no one entity, there’s no one source that can take credit for crime reductions in our communities.”

