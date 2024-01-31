Wilmington police conduct death investigation after body found near west side train tracks

Wilmington police are investigating after a body was found Wednesday morning near train tracks on the city's west side.

Police have been at the scene since about 6:30 a.m., a little after the body was discovered. It was located near West Third and Hawley streets.

"Police are on scene conducting a death investigation at that location," said David Karas, a Police Department spokesperson. "We will share further details as soon as possible."

Wilmington police are investigating after a body was found Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024, near train tracks on the city's west side.

Officers have blocked the dead-end road, where a Wilmington forensics unit truck could be seen. About 10:30 a.m., officers flew a drone over the area.

The body is at the top of an embankment that leads to train tracks where construction has been ongoing. A large green trash bin and an ice chest could be seen near the scene.

This is a developing story. Return to delawareonline.com for updates.

