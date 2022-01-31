UPDATED: Wilmington police confirm missing man found dead

UPDATED: A man who went missing last week was found deceased. According to a news release from the Wilmington Police Department, Jerry Wade Roylance, 26, was found Monday.

A 26-year-old man has been missing in Wilmington for five days, and search efforts so far have proved unsuccessful.

Jerry Wade Roylance was last seen on Wednesday, Jan. 26, on Still Meadow Drive near Carolina Beach Road, according to a news release from the Wilmington Police Department. A Silver Alert was issued for Roylance — who is autistic and in need of medication, according to police — on Thursday.

Roylance is still missing as of Monday morning, a Wilmington Police Department spokesperson said.

For subscribers: 'Nothing ever changes': Months after New Hanover school shooting, parents want more done

In addition to daily ground searches, police said dive team units have searched local ponds, ATV units have been deployed and the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office bloodhound conducted tracks.

Roylance is 6-foot-2 and weighs 170 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair and was last seen wearing a dark hoodie, dark sweatpants and Brooks sneakers. He left the area on foot, police said, and is thought to have been headed to the Harris Teeter in Monkey Junction or Shipyard.

The CUE Center for Missing Persons has also assisted in search efforts, police said.

The public is asked to call 911 immediately if Roylance is spotted.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Wilmington police searching for missing 26-year-old man with autism