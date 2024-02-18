Wilmington police detain person in attempted armed robbery at Buffaloes Market

The Wilmington Police Department detained a suspect after an attempted armed robbery at Buffaloes Market Sunday morning.

Officers responded around 9:30 a.m. to the 4900 block of Wrightsville Avenue for an attempted robbery, according to a Police Department press release. The person entered the store, bought a soda, then displayed a handgun to the clerk, the release states. He then fled, states the release, posted on the department's Facebook page.

The person is believed to be the same person who was involved in an attempted armed robbery that happened on Friday. An investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information, call WPD at (910) 343-3609. If you want to remain anonymous, you can send a message to 847411 using the keyword WPDNC. You can also use the Tip 411 app.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Wilmington police detain person after attempted armed robbery