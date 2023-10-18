Wilmington police detective victimized in fraud scheme resigns

A police detective has resigned from the Wilmington Police Department after an investigation earlier this year concluded she was a victim of a money mule scheme.

Aricka Sidbury was suspended from her role with the police department in April after the department was notified she had been linked to a pending fraud investigation in Marin County, California. The Marin County Sheriff’s Office and N.C. Conference of District Attorneys ultimately concluded that Sidbury had been unknowingly tricked into the role of “an unwitting money mule” – receiving and sending money as directed by those involved in the scam.

Sidbury’s resignation letter, which the StarNews obtained through a public records request, gave written notice to the department that her last day of employment with the Wilmington Police Department was Oct. 9.

In her notice, Sidbury asked to remain an auxiliary officer with the department. Auxiliary officers typically make up the part-time reserves of a regular police force.

Sidbury was hired by the police department in August 2012. Her most recent annual salary was just over $60,000, according to public records.

Sidbury did not face charges for her role in the alleged crimes. In a case review summary by Jordan Ford, chief financial crimes prosecutor with the conference, Ford recommended against pursuing prosecution of Sidbury following an investigation by law enforcement and prosecutors. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations also lodged an investigation into Sidbury’s involvement, concluding in July that criminal charges were not warranted.

A 12-year veteran of the police department, Sidbury is the daughter of Wilmington city clerk Penelope Spicer-Sidbury. Sidbury was born and raised in Wilmington. Three years ago, she was honored as one of Wilmington's 40 under 40, an award reserved for those in Wilmington who are helping the Cape Fear region prosper.

