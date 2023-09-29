Wilmington police: Domestic dispute ends in fatal shooting

A man was fatally shot Thursday night at a Wilmington apartment complex during a domestic dispute, according to a news release from the Wilmington Police Department.

The police department responded to the 600 block of Plum Nearly Lane after a woman called 911.

“The female caller advised the 911 center that she had been attacked by a male,” the release said. “When officers arrived, they quickly learned that the female had fired a shot at the male person involved.” Police determined that the man and the woman involved were in a domestic relationship.

According to police, the man suffered a gunshot wound and was found deceased across the parking lot from the apartment where the 911 call was placed. Though the investigation is ongoing, the Wilmington Police Department has classified this case as an isolated incident and said there is no danger to the public.

Identities of those involved will be released at a later time, police said.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, you can reach out to the National Domestic Hotline at 800-799-7233.

