Wilmington police ID man killed in shooting in city's Hilltop neighborhood

Wilmington Police have identified a 23-year-old man killed in the city's Hilltop neighborhood last week whose death marking the first shooting homicide in the state in 2024.

Makhi Swanson was shot in the 300 block of North Scott St. a little before 3:15 p.m. on Jan. 22, police said.

Officers found him at the scene in critical condition and though he was rushed to the hospital, he died.

City police have not said whether they have identified a suspect in the killing.

Swanson's killing came less than an hour before two children were shot in a home in Wilmington's Brandywine Hills.

Police said a 14-year-old boy and an 11-year-old girl were shot inside the residence, located in the 500 block of W. 40th St., at 3:53 p.m. They were both taken to the hospital in "stable" condition, according to Wilmington police.

Anyone with information about Swanson's killing is asked to contact Detective Brandon Mosley at 302-576-3646, and anyone with information about the double-shooting is asked to call Detective Kevin Murphy at 302-576-3972.

