Wilmington police ID man shot dead in Hedgeville Sunday evening

The Hedgeville block in Wilmington where a 19-year-old man was fatally shot Sunday evening was largely quiet Monday morning, with little sign of the previous night's tragedy visible.

Wilmington police were called to the intersection of South Franklin and Elm streets just after 7:45 p.m. for reports of the shooting. There, they found Miracle Warren badly hurt.

A Wilmington officer performed CPR on Warren until firefighters arrived and took the 19-year-old to the hospital. He died there, police said.

Police have released few details about the shooting, but one man who lives near where the incident occurred said he heard about eight gunshots. He said Warren was hit "probably four or five" times.

He watched as Warren was loaded into an ambulance Sunday evening.

Monday morning, the remnants of at least eight chalk circles, which likely marked where bullet casings landed the night before, could still be seen in the street and on the sidewalk.

The man, who did not want to be identified, said Warren was walking on Elm Street when a car drove by and started shooting at him. Warren ran up the street as the person or people in the car continued firing shots.

At least one van that was parked on Elm Street Sunday evening had its windows broken, the man said as he examined his car Monday morning. He did not immediately see any damage to his vehicle, though he said his tire was misshaped in one area.

The man, who has lived in the area for about 20 years, said shootings on the street "occur every once in a while, maybe every two or three years."

He said shootings are more common two or three blocks over from him, though – on South Harrison, South Van Buren and Chestnut streets.

According to Delaware Online/The News Journal's shooting database, the most recent shooting on South Franklin Street occurred in 2018, when 38-year-old Dwayne Wright and a 44-year-old man were injured.

Wright later died from his wounds.

Warren is the 36th person to die by gunfire in Wilmington so far this year, making 2021 the deadliest year on record for gun violence in the city.

The 19-year-old's death comes less than a week after 20-year-old Tommy Ramos was killed in a car in the city's Southbridge neighborhood. He was shot in the head and died on scene.

