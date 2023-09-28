Wilmington police identify 27-year-old man fatally shot in city parking lot

A man who was fatally shot in a Wilmington parking lot Tuesday night has been identified as 27-year-old Devin Thomas, according to Wilmington police.

The incident, which remains under investigation, occurred in the 1200 block of E. 13th St., where police were called to the scene just after 10:15 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Thomas was transported to the hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

Further information is to be released once it becomes available, police said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Detective Justin Kane at (302) 576-3649. Information can also be provided to Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or delawarecrimestoppers.org.

MORE TO READ: Woman found dead at Carousel Park ID'ed by police as same woman reported missing Monday

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Wilmington man killed in city shooting Tuesday ID'ed by police