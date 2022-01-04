Wilmington police responded to a crime scene that included one male sent to the hospital in critical but stable condition.

A ShotSpotter notification led Wilmington police to a crime scene Monday night.

According to a news release from the Wilmington Police Department, officers responded to the 4700 block of SeaHawk Court around 9:30 p.m. Monday in reference to a ShotSpotter notification.

Upon arrival, units were unable to locate a victim but they did locate a crime scene. It was soon discovered the male victim was driven to the hospital by a personal vehicle. The 26-year-old male is listed in critical but stable condition. This is an active crime scene and ongoing investigation. According to the release, the shooting appears to be an isolated incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call WPD at 910-343-3609 or send a message to 847411 using the keyword WPDNC. The public can also use the Tip 411 app.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Wilmington police investigate Monday night shooting