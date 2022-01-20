Wilmington police investigate shooting on McRae Street

Wilmington police are investigating a shooting on McRae Street.

Wilmington police detained one man while another was treated for injuries in a shooting on Tuesday.

According to a news release from the Wilmington Police Department, officers witnessed a shooting in progress while on patrol in the 800 block of McRae Street around 10:10 a.m.

Additional units responded and were able to detain 40-year-old Kelvin Williamson. A second man at the scene, 35-year-old Matthew Higgins, sustained a gunshot wound and was transported by EMS to New Hanover Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

During the preliminary investigation, according to the release, it was determined Higgins broke into an abandoned house that Williamson was responsible for watching. This case is under investigation and as of Thursday evening no charges have been filed.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Wilmington NC police investigate shooting on McRae Street